Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $30,000 in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 85,792 shares in the last quarter. BostonPremier Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $192.81 million, a P/E ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a yield of 16.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -419.96%.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

