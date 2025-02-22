Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $82,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,829 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 268,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 551,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 41,420 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 491,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 37,932 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $4.00 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

