Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $467.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

