Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONG. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $104.24 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.93.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.