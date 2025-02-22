Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $162,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

