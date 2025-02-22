Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

