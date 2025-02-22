Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $108,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a market cap of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.98. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCKT. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.