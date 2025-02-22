Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB opened at $5.56 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

