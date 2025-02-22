Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 253,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 12.64%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.