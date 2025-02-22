Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 190,293 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.
Ecopetrol Price Performance
NYSE EC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ecopetrol Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
