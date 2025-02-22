Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 190,293 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Ecopetrol by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,061,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Ecopetrol Price Performance

NYSE EC opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.79. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EC

Ecopetrol Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.