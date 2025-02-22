Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 119,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $122.57 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $87.22 and a 52-week high of $123.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20.

