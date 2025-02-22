Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 494.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 75,069 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,561,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,033,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 24,105,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $386,417,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,008,465 shares of company stock worth $416,952,167. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

