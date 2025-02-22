Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 5,411 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4,103.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $43.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

