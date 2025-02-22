Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Sells 9,799 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,799 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,938,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,290 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,044,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 933,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 722,925 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 299,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

PSEC stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.99. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Prospect Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -270.00%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,131,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,735.30. The trade was a 10.93 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $8,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,477,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,958,685.21. This trade represents a 2.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,215,000 shares of company stock worth $9,613,700 in the last ninety days. 27.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

