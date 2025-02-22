Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $51.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

