Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

SMH opened at $249.96 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average is $245.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

