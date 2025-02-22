Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
SMH opened at $249.96 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day moving average is $245.45.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.