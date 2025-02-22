Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF) Stock Price Up 6.7% – Here’s What Happened

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SUSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) Company Profile

Surgical Science Sweden AB (publ) develops and markets virtual reality simulators for evidence-based medical training in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Angio Mentor simulator for endovascular training; BRONCH Express, a portable version of BRONCH mentor simulator; ARTHRO Mentor for arthroscopic surgery skills acquisition; BRONCH Mentor, a simulator for optimizing bronchoscopy training; GI Mentor, a simulator for GI Endoscopy; HYST Mentor for True-To-Life diagnostic and therapeutic hysteroscopy training; URO Mentor, a virtual reality simulator for endourology training; EndoSim, a realistic scope simulator; FlexVR, a flexible and portable training platform which is designed to teach basic and advanced skills for robotic surgery; and LAP Mentor provides a wide array of laparoscopic training cases.

