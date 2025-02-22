Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Synaptics by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 58.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $71.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.16 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $33,549.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This represents a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

