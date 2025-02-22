Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 84,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 200,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syntec Optics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Syntec Optics by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Syntec Optics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Syntec Optics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syntec Optics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Syntec Optics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

