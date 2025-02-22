Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.47) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

TKO opened at GBX 165 ($2.08) on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of GBX 115 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 238 ($3.01). The firm has a market cap of £893.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 165.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 168.97.

In other news, insider Robert Dickinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.73), for a total value of £129,800 ($163,992.42). Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines is a dynamic and growing mining company focused on the operation and development of copper mines in North America.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Taseko operates the state-of-the-art Gibraltar Mine (100% owned), the second largest copper mine in Canada, with a nearly 700-person workforce producing an average of 140 million pounds of copper and 2.5 million pounds of molybdenum per year.

In addition to the Yellowhead copper project and the Aley niobium project, Taseko is also advancing the Florence Copper project in Arizona – a near-term copper producer with an unparalleled energy, water and GHG profile per unit of production.

