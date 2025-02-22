Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) Trading 35.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTC:TNISY – Get Free Report) was up 35.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.60. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Up 35.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, engages in the design and management of industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

