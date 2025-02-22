Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $49.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -127.90 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $226,222.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,273.34. This represents a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,966 shares of company stock valued at $546,488 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 138,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 294,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

