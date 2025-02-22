Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $6.86. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 33,111 shares trading hands.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

