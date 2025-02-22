Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Teradata worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Teradata by 828.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 396,584 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Teradata by 1,553.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 186,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 174,912 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth $3,340,000. Finally, UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth $3,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of TDC opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 149.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

