Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stake Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 39.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 131.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 96,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,475,000 after purchasing an additional 315,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

NYSE TRNO opened at $67.08 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.08%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

