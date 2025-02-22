The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $299.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,585,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.