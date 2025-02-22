The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.20 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 182.20 ($2.30). Approximately 223,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,034,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.80 ($2.31).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 175.10. The company has a market cap of £718.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30.
About The European Smaller Companies Trust
The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets. The Company invests in equities and other investments for long term, so as to secure its investment objective.
