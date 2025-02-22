The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TOL. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.2 %

TOL opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.76. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $107.79 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This trade represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

