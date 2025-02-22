Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $884.76 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 1.70. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

