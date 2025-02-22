Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.53.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$33.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$35.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.09.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

