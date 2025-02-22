Toyota Tsusho (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.99 and last traded at $14.99. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Toyota Tsusho Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $16.93.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

