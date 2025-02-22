Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Up 9.5% – Here’s Why

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.22. 7,306,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 8,540,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.26.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Trading Up 9.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF ( NASDAQ:TSLQ Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

