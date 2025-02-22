Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $23.58, but opened at $21.50. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 807,056 shares.

The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.75% and a negative return on equity of 537.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $104,463.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,564.56. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 54,244 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,356,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,250. This trade represents a 49.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,425 shares of company stock worth $4,674,259. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Travere Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Stories

