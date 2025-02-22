Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Oppenheimer Analyst Says

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Trimble has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,706,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,099,064,000 after buying an additional 183,150 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Trimble by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,154,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,506,000 after buying an additional 1,857,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,427,000 after buying an additional 138,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,665,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,312,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,532,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,909,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

