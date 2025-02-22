Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns Neutral Rating from DA Davidson

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by DA Davidson in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of TRIP opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,339 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after acquiring an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

