TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on TrueCar from $3.30 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

TrueCar Stock Performance

Shares of TRUE opened at $2.50 on Thursday. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.75.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $46.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TrueCar will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueCar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in TrueCar by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 521,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 224,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TrueCar by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 170,475 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

