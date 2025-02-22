UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $44.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,835,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,940,000 after buying an additional 332,928 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,498,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,674,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,468,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after buying an additional 1,285,225 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,496,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,352,000 after buying an additional 435,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,368,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

