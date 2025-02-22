UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $196.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

DDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s stock opened at $483.21 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $25.00 per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,951,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.