UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

Get Okta alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

View Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Okta

OKTA opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.00, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.54. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 131,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $10,603,449.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,862.96. This trade represents a 98.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,908 shares of company stock worth $85,025,665 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.