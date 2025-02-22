Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Udemy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Udemy has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Udemy

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Naspers sold 3,200,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $25,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,920,840 shares in the company, valued at $109,139,385.60. The trade was a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,679.06. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,294,322 shares of company stock worth $25,946,018. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,934,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 1,985.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,119,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 175,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

