UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

UFPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

UFP Industries stock opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,149,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3,820.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 561,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,241,000 after purchasing an additional 435,155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,736,000 after purchasing an additional 337,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

