Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $24.68. Unity Software shares last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 20,712,355 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.47 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, SVP Felix The sold 11,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $285,826.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 411,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,704.40. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $2,119,991.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,448,834.24. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 762,597 shares of company stock worth $18,732,374. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

