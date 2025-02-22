Unity Software Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 144,883 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 138% compared to the typical volume of 60,973 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on U shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Unity Software from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unity Software from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $29,841.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 452,276 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,367.16. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $207,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,539.85. The trade was a 42.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,597 shares of company stock worth $18,732,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

