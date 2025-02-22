Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives $73.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPST shares. B. Riley raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 58,786 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $4,463,620.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 863,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,532,525.45. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,411 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $109,154.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,586.56. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 193,983 shares of company stock worth $13,598,414 in the last three months. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $71.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.13. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. Research analysts predict that Upstart will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

