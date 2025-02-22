US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 108,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 141,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIL. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $828,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 40,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

