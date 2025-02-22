US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0% on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $50.13. Approximately 108,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 141,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.12.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
Institutional Trading of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.