UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Trading Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.27. 308,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 881,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

