Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Up 7.5% on Earnings Beat

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 287,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,111,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on UTZ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 152,868 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,110,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

