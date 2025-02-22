Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,005 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Camtek were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Camtek by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,174,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

