Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

NYSE:RHP opened at $98.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.89. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $647.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.71%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

