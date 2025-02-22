Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 256.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,267 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Gogo were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,653,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,589,000 after acquiring an additional 673,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,461,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 2,221,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

